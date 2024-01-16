Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.
CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
CARA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
