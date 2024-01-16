Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 10.6% in December

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,308. The company has a market cap of $350.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Product Partners

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.