Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cano Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cano Health by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cano Health by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Cano Health stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The company had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,724. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

