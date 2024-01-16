Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Critical Survey

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canna-Global Acquisition and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50

IonQ has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.12%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A IonQ -681.33% -22.83% -21.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IonQ $19.74 million 118.20 -$48.51 million ($0.67) -17.01

Canna-Global Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IonQ beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. The company also provides consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems; and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.