Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.3 days.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.
About Canadian Western Bank
