Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 571,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,670. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

