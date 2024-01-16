Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

CNQ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,482. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

