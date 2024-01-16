Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.09. 678,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.