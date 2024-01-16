Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 11.1%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 1,320,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 555,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Canada Nickel

In related news, Director Francisca Helena Quinn bought 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. In other Canada Nickel news, Director Francisca Helena Quinn purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. Also, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,364. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

