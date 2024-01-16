Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.87

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.87 and last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 163985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

