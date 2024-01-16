Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.29 on Friday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in Camping World by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

