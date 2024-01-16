Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 273,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.89%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

