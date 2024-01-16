Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $268.50 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

