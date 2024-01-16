Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 372,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

