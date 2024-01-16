Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $195.32. The stock had a trading volume of 70,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $196.48. The company has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

