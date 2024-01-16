Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,181 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,105,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 694,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,697,000 after buying an additional 684,097 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

