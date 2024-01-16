Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,072,000 after buying an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $383.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

