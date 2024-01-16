Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,994. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

