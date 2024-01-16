Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 246,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

