Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.27. The company had a trading volume of 199,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

