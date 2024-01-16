Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $22.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,294.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,037.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,268.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.