Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $294,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $91.63. 132,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

