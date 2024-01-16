Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 8.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 734,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,073 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,901,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.61. 74,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,768. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

