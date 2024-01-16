Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.5 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

