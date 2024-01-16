Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

