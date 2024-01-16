Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Down 6.4%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.14. Approximately 258,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 665,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Buckle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Buckle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

