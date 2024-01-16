Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $307.13

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.13.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $304.59 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.97 and its 200-day moving average is $296.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

