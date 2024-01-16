Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Target Price at $166.25

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

Several research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.