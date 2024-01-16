Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $14.44

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

