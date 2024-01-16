Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $18.38

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $38,025,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $42,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kanzhun by 26.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 122,483 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

