Brokerages Set Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target at $72.75

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.
KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum
Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:KALU opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $94.55.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.