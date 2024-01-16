Brokerages Set Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target at $72.75

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

