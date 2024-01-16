Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Price Target at $40.73

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Core & Main stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,145,794 shares of company stock worth $2,352,805,920. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

