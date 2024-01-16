Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $51.14

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

