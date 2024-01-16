Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,021.76 and its 200 day moving average is $920.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

