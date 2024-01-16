Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,107.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,021.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $920.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.