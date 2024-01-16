Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EAT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

