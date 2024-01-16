Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Boxlight Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

