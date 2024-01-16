Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Boxlight Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BOXL
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ZIM Shipping stock proves unsinkable despite Red Sea disruptions
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.