Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,093. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $451.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,720 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

