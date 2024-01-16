Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Up 4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 322,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,432,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Bowlero Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.