Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Up 4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 322,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,432,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Bowlero Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.