Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $217.70

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $217.70, but opened at $210.07. Boeing shares last traded at $205.04, with a volume of 6,378,789 shares trading hands.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

