BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,096. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
