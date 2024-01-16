BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$65.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.72.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$61.08 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$74.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4622905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

