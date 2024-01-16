Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of BVH stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bluegreen Vacations

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.