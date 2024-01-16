Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $791.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,585,000 shares of company stock worth $64,997,450. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.