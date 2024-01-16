Bittensor Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $8.82 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $254.21 or 0.00585802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,055,400 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,052,060. The last known price of Bittensor is 220.33053573 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,733,517.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

