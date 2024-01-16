BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $155,430.48

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $214,096.40 and approximately $155,430.48 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00019135 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00273592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,030.00 or 1.00017868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,051,827,624 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001102 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $120,909.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.