Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.34. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,683,041 shares.

BITF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $781.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

