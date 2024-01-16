Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 3.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 687,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,274,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
