Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 3.1%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 687,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,274,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $45,242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

