Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Price Performance

NASDAQ BTOG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

