BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BioVie Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIVI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BioVie by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the third quarter worth $34,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

